Bills still determining if Sean McDermott will continue to call defensive plays in 2024

When former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the Bills parted ways last February, Buffalo did not replace Frazier for the 2023 season.

Instead, head coach Sean McDermott took over as the team's defensive play-caller.

The Bills made Bobby Babich's promotion from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator official on Tuesday. But as noted by Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Buffalo is still determining whether or not it'll be McDermott or Babich calling the defensive plays in 2024.

Last week, General Manager Brandon Beane noted that the team is comfortable with whatever McDermott wants to do.

"If [McDermott] feels he needs to put someone else to call the plays, we would do that," Beane said, via Getzengberg. "If he is like, 'Man, yes, I can do this. I want to do it again,' then we would go that because ... there was nothing that left me saying he couldn't wear both hats.”

The Bills finished the 2023 regular season No. 4 in points allowed and No. 9 in yards allowed.