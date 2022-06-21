Do the Bills still have a need at defensive tackle?

The Buffalo Bills added to their defensive front more than anywhere this offseason. While the marquee addition was signing Von Miller to work the edge, the middle of the line got some attention as well.

But CBS Sports made the case it wasn’t enough.

The outlet named a position of “need” for every team in the NFL as the offseason rolls on. For the Bills, it was the defensive tackle spot.

First, here’s the breakdown:

Buffalo’s roster is rather solid across the board. The argument is more about depth in a variety of places rather than the starting lineup itself. Defensive tackle is one position that appears to be lacking depth for the Bills. Ed Oliver was good last season and DaQuan Jones was respectable in his role, but the team has little behind the front line.

It’s a big call to use defensive tackle as Buffalo’s biggest remaining “need” position. There are few that would look at the unit as the team’s strength, but it’s certainly not the weakest point.

Jones plays a role that isn’t flashy, he stops the run and has done that well. Pro Football Focus graded him a 66.4 overall mark last season, which is a solid , average number according to the outlet’s metrics. Not a weak link by any means.

But Jones, who was signed this offseason, was not the lone addition to the middle of the D-line in Buffalo. Tim Settle has similarly played well in recent years but hasn’t gotten a chance to compete for top snaps, something he will get with the Bills.

Not to mention, Jordan Phillips, who led Buffalo with 9.5 sacks in 2019 playing in this same defensive scheme, was brought back. There’s plenty of reason to “wait and see” with the defensive tackle spot, but another position might’ve been a better pick for “need.”

Other selections could have included cornerback or running back.

Related