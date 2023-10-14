Bills’ Stefon Diggs ‘thankful’ Josh Allen has his back

Stefon Diggs had another emotional reaction on the sideline during the Bills’ 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Cameras caught Diggs upset on Sunday and thoughts on social media and across the NFL world started circulating again.

This week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen explained Diggs was not mad at him or any other teammate like it was assumed. Diggs was upset at himself for running the wrong route.

Allen went on to say he hates people rushing to judgments.

“I know a lot of people are throwing different ideas of what he was mad at on the sideline,” Allen said. “I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people.”

The QB made those comments before media members heard from the receiver. Diggs gave a long reaction and insight into himself after being told about Allen’s defense of him.

“I’m thankful to have a quarterback that has my back in every instance,” Diggs said. “People don’t know what’s going on, on the sideline. People don’t hear, people just see. It’s easy to react to.”

Diggs’ entire reaction can be found in the Bills Live clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire