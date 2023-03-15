Bills, Stefon Diggs restructure contract to create salary cap space

Buffalo Bills general manager continued his rounds of restructuring contracts on his roster.

The latest: Stefon Diggs.

The receiver and team reportedly restructured his deal, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The maneuvering opened up $5.4 million in salary cap space for 2023.

Per Spotrac, Diggs’ base salary in 2023 will be reduced to $1.165 million and the remaining $6.75M will be converted to a signing bonus.

Diggs’ cap hit next season sits at $14.8M. The All-Pro wideout side signed through the 2027 and has year-by-year cap hits of $27.8M, $27.3M, $28.4M, and $22.5M, respectively.

Diggs, 29, joins a growing list of players that have restructured their contracts with the team this offseason. Other Bills players that have done so include defensive tackle Tim Settle, quarterback Josh Allen, defensive end Von Miller and running back Nyheim Hines.

In total, those moves have cleared approximately $39M in salary cap space for Buffalo. Prior to that, the Bills were as high as $20M over the 2023 salary cap.

Last season, Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire