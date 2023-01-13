Bills’ Stefon Diggs an All-Pro again, named to 2022 second-team

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has added another All-Pro honor to his resume.

Diggs, 29, was named to the Associated Press second-team All-Pro roster for the 2022 NFL season. The AP released the results of their votes on Friday ahead of the Bills’ Wild-Card weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins (9-8).

In 2020, Diggs’ first in Buffalo (13-3), he was named a first-team All-Pro. That was the first time in franchise history the Bills had first-team All-Pro receiver.

In addition to Diggs, Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano has been a first-teamer on the AP’s All-Pro rosters for this season.

This season Diggs, Diggs finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,429. His reception total of 108 was fourth-most. Diggs finished with 11 total touchdowns, three behind the league-leading total of 14 (Devante Adams — Las Vegas Raiders).

Prior to being named an All-Pro, Diggs had already been named one of the Bills’ four 2022 Pro Bowlers (QB Josh Allen, OL Mitch Morse, S Jordan Poyer).

Related

Bills' Matt Milano named first-team All-Pro in 2022 WATCH: Bills' Nyheim Hines earned Nickelodeon Award Bills won't overthink, overlook Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire