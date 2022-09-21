Bills’ Stefon Diggs post-three TD outing: ‘A lot left on the bone, really’

The Buffalo Bills have kicked off the2022 NFL season by turning heads in their first two contests of the season, besting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and the team that had the top seed in the AFC last season, the Tennessee Titans.

Despite missing and losing some starters before and during the game to injuries, the team notched a 41-7 victory this week in their home opener.

QB Josh Allen’s top target? That’d be WR1 Stefon Diggs, who went 11 of 12 on catches for 148 yards with three touchdowns.

“I feel like it was a lot left on the bone, really,” Diggs said to the press following the game. “I’ve been with Josh (Allen) for a couple years now. It’s just trying to fine-tune and get better in all areas. At this point, that’s two wins. Try and go get the next one.”

The Bills WR1’s three TDs tied his career best in a game, and his 12 catches were his most in a contest since arriving in Buffalo. His 20 catches that went for 270 yards with four touchdowns in the first two games of this season, make him the first wide receiver since Steve Smith (2007) to have at least four touchdowns and 250 yards that soon.

QB Josh Allen, who completed 70% of his throws for 317 yards with four touchdowns, found Diggs for three of those scoring tosses, making him the WR with the most touchdowns in the NFL after two weeks.

That included a 46-yard rocket for Diggs second TD catch of the day.

“He did a great job of getting open, making plays, making some great catches,” Allen said to the media. “That long one was a great catch. So he is what he is. It’s Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, receiver in the game right now, and I trust him implicitly. I love that guy. He works his tail off.”

Diggs made a significant impact in helping the Bills win, as they were shorthanded at the receiver position with WR2 Gabriel Davis missing the game due to an ankle injury.

“That’s part of my job as a leader on this team, as a captain,” Diggs added. “Get us started, get us going, keep us going. Good body language. At times, I want it so bad, but keeping that good body language when things don’t go right.”

Even head coach Sean McDermott was impressed with Diggs big game.

“Yeah, that last throw that Josh made to Stef and I’m just saying, ‘Go get it man, go get it’ and he he got it,” McDermott said during his own media session. “It was fun to watch. I mean, that was awesome.”

