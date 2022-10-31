Bills’ Stefon Diggs has NSFW thoughts on Packers’ Jaire Alexander: ‘I finished it’

Before things even got going, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander were doing battle.

Prior to kickoff, Diggs and Alexander were caught by cameras exchanging words coming out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium. That spilled over onto the field.

Diggs had a productive game against Green Bay. Buffalo’s top receiver had 108 receiving yards on six catches with a touchdown. After that score, he was very animated.

Naturally, he was asked about it following the 27-17 win for the Bills. Diggs gave a very candid answer.

“I used to play them in the past, it wasn’t something like I anticipated him… I don’t know, doing the s— he did,” Diggs said. “I don’t give a f— who started it. I finished it. I got the win.”

For Diggs’ full reflection on his battle with Alexander, a NSFW one, see the attached News 8 clip below:

Stefon Diggs on the trash talk and antics with Jaire Alexander- "It wasn't something that I anticipated him doing the shit that he did… I don't give a fuck who started it, I finished it. I got the win."#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/x0p3t3n1Wu — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 31, 2022

