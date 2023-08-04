Bills’ Stefon Diggs lands No. 16 on NFL Network top-100 players list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is among the best in the NFL. Others around the league think so, too.

NFL Network continued their countdown of the 100-best players in football. Diggs was named at the No. 16 spot.

The voting is done through NFL Network but is conducted by players from across the league at the end of the 2022 season.

Diggs joined the likes of teammates Matt Milano (69) and Jordan Poyer (57) on the top-100 list.

In 2022, Diggs was named an All-Pro receiver for the second time in his Buffalo career. He recorded 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The final 10 players on the NFL top-100 list will be announced on Aug. 7.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire