Bills’ Stefon Diggs gets animated after scoring vs. Packers (video)
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs let it be known that he was happy to score against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bills went up 14-0 on a 26-yard catch by Diggs down the right sideline on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen early in the second quarter.
In coverage was cornerback Rasul Douglas. The Packers defender got a few choice words from Diggs after the touchdown.
Check out the score and Diggs’s… “excitement…” in the clip below:
Sunday Night Stef. 😎
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/BMhko1dSE6
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2022
