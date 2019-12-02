Bills-Steelers moves to Sunday Night Football in Week 15

The Bills will get some more prime-time exposure in Week 15.

After introducing itself to much of America with a convincing victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Bills get another opportunity to make a national statement against the Steelers on Dec. 15.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Bills at Steelers game is being flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The game originally scheduled for that slot — the Vikings at the Chargers — will to move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. That’s good news for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose struggles in prime-time are well documented.