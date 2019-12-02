Bills-Steelers flexed into Week 15 'Sunday Night Football' slot

The Buffalo Bills passed their Thanksgiving audition.

Three days after a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Bills learned they’d be playing their first prime-time game of the season.

The NFL announced on Sunday that Buffalo’s Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 15 will be flexed from a day game on CBS to the 8:20 p.m. EDT “Sunday Night Football” slot on NBC.

Chargers-Vikings demoted

The game will replace a Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Chargers matchup that will move from prime time to 4:05 p.m. EDT on CBS. The news arrived shortly after the Chargers dropped to 4-8 with a dramatic loss to the Denver Broncos.

Josh Allen and the Bills passed their Thanksgiving audition against the Cowboys and earned a Week 15 prime-time slot. (Tim Heitman/USA Today)

Allen, Bills rolling

As the Chargers have languished, the Bills have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Behind a stout defense, the one-two running punch of Frank Gore and Devin Singletary and steady play from second-year quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo is off to a 9-3 start and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

They put on a show with several highlight-reel plays in Thursday’s defeat of the Cowboys and now have another chance to prove to a national audience that their hot start is no fluke.

The Bills are looking up at the New England Patriots in the AFC East, but have a two-game lead over the rest of the conference’s wild-card contenders, including the 7-5 Steelers, whose playoff fate could be on the line in Week 15.

