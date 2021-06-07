Bills will stay at their facility for training camp

The Bills have announced their plans for training camp and they do not include a return to St. John Fisher College this summer.

In an announcement posted to the team’s website, the Bills say they considered going back to the Rochester school after off-site camps were barred last season. They said that the decision to hold camp at their facility was “due to the complexities of the NFL’s current COVID-19 health protocols in place.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last month that he was in favor of going away, but noted that the protocols the league requires might preclude going away this summer.

“I’m a fan of going away to camp,” McDermott said. “The protocols are the protocols, and that’s changes the complexion. It changes the weight, if you will, of the operation. Without going into too much detail, we are looking into it. We did send staff members up there to explore because we do believe in going away.”

The Bills began holding camp at St. John Fisher for camp in 2000 before the current pause in that arrangement.

