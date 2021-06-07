Bills will stay at their facility for training camp

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Bills have announced their plans for training camp and they do not include a return to St. John Fisher College this summer.

In an announcement posted to the team’s website, the Bills say they considered going back to the Rochester school after off-site camps were barred last season. They said that the decision to hold camp at their facility was “due to the complexities of the NFL’s current COVID-19 health protocols in place.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last month that he was in favor of going away, but noted that the protocols the league requires might preclude going away this summer.

“I’m a fan of going away to camp,” McDermott said. “The protocols are the protocols, and that’s changes the complexion. It changes the weight, if you will, of the operation. Without going into too much detail, we are looking into it. We did send staff members up there to explore because we do believe in going away.”

The Bills began holding camp at St. John Fisher for camp in 2000 before the current pause in that arrangement.

Bills will stay at their facility for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Brandon Beane: Nothing to update on Josh Allen’s contract

    Bills quarterback Josh Allen became eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the outlook for getting a deal done has been a frequent topic of conversation over the last few months. Neither Allen nor the Bills have made getting a deal done now an urgent priority when speaking about the situation in the past [more]

  • Packers expecting receivers who skipped OTAs to attend mandatory minicamp

    The big question facing the Packers as their mandatory minicamp approaches is whether Aaron Rodgers will be there. But Rodgers isn’t the only high-profile Packer who has been skipping voluntary Organized Team Activities. Davante Adams and most of the Packers’ other top receivers skipped voluntary OTAs, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that they’re [more]

  • Joel Armia with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Joel Armia (Montreal Canadiens) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 06/06/2021

  • Vaccination rates fall off, imperiling Biden's July Fourth goal

    Plummeting vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the "last mile" of the coronavirus immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening President Joe Biden's goal of getting shots to at least 70% of adults by July 4. The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post's seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible.Su

  • Kamala Harris takes on a new role as she heads on her first overseas trip

    The vice-president is helping lead Democrats’ efforts to advance a set of voting rights bills after being seen by some as a ‘floater’ in the administration Harris, in a statement after Biden’s announcement of her added assignment, said that she would be engaging with activists, the private sector and members of Congress to move a voting rights bill. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters When Kamala Harris leaves for her first overseas trip on Sunday, the US vice-president will be doing so with an

  • Dawson Knox: Bills adding Zach Ertz would be great for competition

    The Bills created more than $7.8 million in cap space for the 2021 season when they restructured wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ contract last week and that gave rise to thoughts about how they might use it. One possibility would be a move for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz has been on the trade block [more]

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • We've never seen this version of LeBron James in the playoffs before

    LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season. The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.

  • Patrick Mahomes on rehab from toe surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it'

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial

    Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.

  • Olympics-Taiwan pulls out of baseball qualifying tournament over COVID-19 fears

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics after failing to secure a training facility and because of concerns over the health of the players in Mexico. Ranked fourth in the world, Taiwan was originally scheduled to host the tournament before a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country forced the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to move it to Puebla, Mexico. Mexico is still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day and health ministry data released on Wednesday said that 228,146 people had died since the start of the pandemic.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace

  • Former heavyweight champ George Foreman raves about Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul, celebrity fights

    “It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • How the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama will likely end

    Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Blake Griffin's big dunks invite jokes on social media on his time with Detroit Pistons

    OK, we get that playing for a championship can be a little more motivating than playing at the start of a rebuild. But c'mon, Blake Griffin!

  • Yankees sound off on umpiring late in Red Sox defeat

    Here's how Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez reacted to the umpiring in Sunday's 6-5 Yankees loss to the Boston Red Sox.