Bills start second half with two quick touchdowns
The Bills were trailing at halftime. That didn’t last long.
Buffalo scored two quick touchdowns to start the second half and now leads 21-10 at Chicago.
The Bills’ touchdowns were both on the ground, with Devin Singletary scoring a 33-yard touchdown and James Cook scoring a 27-yard touchdown.
If the Bills win out, they earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have to like their chances.
Bills start second half with two quick touchdowns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk