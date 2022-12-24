The Bills were trailing at halftime. That didn’t last long.

Buffalo scored two quick touchdowns to start the second half and now leads 21-10 at Chicago.

The Bills’ touchdowns were both on the ground, with Devin Singletary scoring a 33-yard touchdown and James Cook scoring a 27-yard touchdown.

If the Bills win out, they earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have to like their chances.

Bills start second half with two quick touchdowns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk