Bills star Miller says assault allegation '100% false'

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller greets a fan at an NFL game agaisnt the Kansas City Chiefs (JAMIE SQUIRE)

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller said Thursday the allegation he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend is "100% false" as he addressed the alleged November incident for the first time.

Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on November 30 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

A day before police had responded to a "major disturbance call" in which the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries.

According to police documents officers observed bruising "consistent with applied pressure" on the neck.

Miller, who was booked into jail and released on bond at the time, said Thursday that reports of an assault were untrue.

"It is 100% false," he told reporters. "It's overblown."

"Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion," Miller said.

"Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up."

Miller said he didn't want to downplay the seriousness of the accusation, saying he knows domestic violence occurs.

But, he added: "Never in any of my relationships that I've been in, never in my current relationship with my girlfriend, did any of those things happen ...

"The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way," Miller said.

Miller has continued to play as the investigation plays out, and prosecutors in Texas have yet to file criminal charges in the case.

The 34-year-old linebacker is the career leader among active players in NFL quarterback sacks and was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl 50 for Denver in a 24-10 triumph over Carolina in 2016.

He also helped the Los Angeles Rams win the 2022 Super Bowl before signing a six-year deal worth $120 million with Buffalo the following month."

