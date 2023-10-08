Bills star LB Matt Milano likely out for season after carted off with leg, knee injuries in loss to Jaguars

Matt Milano was carted off the field after his leg got caught under a pile of players on Sunday afternoon

Matt Milano reportedly sustained a fractured leg and a season-ending knee injury on Sunday afternoon in London. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills' defense took a beating in the first quarter of their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and one of their top linebackers is almost certainly done for the season.

As the Jags marched downfield in a nine-play touchdown drive that opened the scoring in London, Bills linebacker Matt Milano injured his leg and had to be helped off the field into the blue medical tent. His right leg got caught underneath a pile of players, and the injury was serious enough that he was carted into the locker room with an air cast enveloping his leg from ankle to the top of his thigh.

Matt Milano is helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6AIBEiVI27 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 8, 2023

The Bills announced Milano would not return shortly after he was carted off.

Milano sustained a fractured leg and is feared to have sustained an ACL injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The two injuries are almost certainly going to end his season.

#Bills star LB Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg and is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in today’s loss, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. They are checking on the ACL. MRI coming, but missing the rest of the season is likely. One of the NFL’s best LBs. pic.twitter.com/dZsJM5fSMI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Milano, 29, had 30 total tackles this season, his seventh with the Bills.

Milano wasn't the only player to get hurt. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones had to exit after injuring his pec during Jacksonville's opening drive, and he's questionable to return. Then injuries to other members of the defensive line began piling up. Cornerback Taron Johnson's right knee got banged up but he managed to stay in. Linebacker Leonard Floyd left briefly with an unspecified injury, but returned. Kingsley Jonathan left two different times with a right leg injury.

And to top all that off, the Bills defense got called for roughing the passer on Lawrence's TD throw to Zay Jones. With the Jags lined up on the 1-yard line, they went for two points and running back Travis Etienne jogged in to put Jacksonville up 8-0 before the first quarter had ended. The Jaguars then held onto that lead to beat the Bills 25-20.