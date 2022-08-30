Bills star CB Tre’Davious White to miss Week 1 vs. Rams after landing on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills will officially be without one of their best players in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills placed star cornerback Tre’Davious White on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, which means he will miss the first four games of the season – including the opener next Thursday.

White is working his way back from a knee injury, tearing his ACL in Week 12 last season. The Bills are playing it safe with their top cornerback, not risking rushing him back out of fear of suffering a setback.

White is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 with the Bills. His absence will make life easier for Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson, assuming Jefferson plays.

#Bills star CB Tre'Davious White will start the season on reserve/PUP, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He'll miss at least the first four games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

