Bills' new stadium will have natural grass playing field

The Buffalo Bills have officially broken ground on a new $1.5 billion stadium they plan to have ready for the 2026 NFL season. Team officials, including head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, were among the dignitaries taking part in the ceremonial shoveling Monday at the Orchard Park site not far from the team's current home.

Like its predecessor, the new stadium will be open to the elements, but it will have a canopy shielding about 65% of the seats from any bad weather that should happen to occur during the football season.

However, the biggest difference between the two will be the playing surface.

"It's going to be grass like Lambeau has," Beane said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show. "(It will) have all that coil underneath to keep the field warm, so we're really excited about that."

"When you think Buffalo Bills you think outside football and a dome just wouldn't feel right..



The Bills have played on artificial turf ever since what's now called Highmark Stadium first opened in 1973.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, general manager Brandon Beane and CEO Ron Raccuia, right, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Beane said the team pushed for a grass field, despite an artificial surface being easier to maintain and better equipped to attract concerts and other events. But the most important thing was to make it the best home field for the Bills.

“It’s really going to be built football-based,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Buffalo Bills stadium will have natural grass playing surface