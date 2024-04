How the Bills’ new stadium look during solar eclipse (video)

No solar eclipse could stop the work going on at the site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

Earlier this week, the historic event went down across western New York. One Bills Drive included.

In prepping for the rarity, the Buffalo Bills put together a time-elapsed video showing what a darkened construction site looked like.

Check out the occasion in the clip below:

