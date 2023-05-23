Bills new stadium will change food, hospitality partnership

Get ready for some new food options when the Buffalo Bills have built their updated home.

The final pen has been put to paper on the Bills new stadium. Construction plans are underway and the hope is the $1.54 billion, 60,000-plus seat venue, will set to be opened by the 2026 season across the street from the Bills’ current home, Highmark Stadium.

New walls and views won’t be the only thing changing at the field, the game day food experience inside the Bills new home will. According to the Buffalo News, the Buffalo-based Delaware North company will finish their partnership with the Bills when the current Highmark Stadium is no more.

The company Legends, co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will take over the food-and-beverage duties at the new stadium.

President of Legends Hospitality, Dan Smith, said to the BN that the western New York community is “going to be part of” what decisions the company will make to serve fans in Buffalo.

While bigger decisions are still to be made over the next few years, Smith did prove there will be community input in at least one way: Pizza. The guarantee was made that Buffalo-style slices, with cupped pepperoni and all, will be on the menu.

Blue cheese, too.

Check back at Bills Wire throughout the construction process for the latest updates on the team’s new stadium.

