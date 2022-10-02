Bills squeeze out touchdown by Isaiah McKenzie just before halftime (video)

The Buffalo Bills are on the board against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

In a rarity, it was tough for the Bills offense to get the ball moving. After some early turnovers, Buffalo finally got into the end zone in Baltimore.

Just before halftime, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a score near the goal line. The Ravens still lead, but now it’s down to 20-10.

Check out the Bills touchdown below:

Related

Bills' Matt Milano not fined for Week 3 hit vs. Dolphins Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie explains final play vs. Dolphins (video) Despite injury report, Bills' Dane Jackson says he will play vs. Ravens

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire