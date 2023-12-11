Bills squeeze out a 20-17 win over Chiefs

The Bills gave up a 14-point lead in Kansas City on Sunday night, but they found their way back to a win.

A Tyler Bass field goal just after the two-minute warning put the Bills up 20-17 and they were able to hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in the final moments to secure the victory.

It looked like the Chiefs might have pulled out a win with a miraculous touchdown on the final drive. Tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass, threw it back to Kadarius Toney and Toney ran the ball into the end zone. Officials ruled that Toney lined up offside, however, and the score came off the board.

Toney's penalty and a batted pass by defensive tackle Ed Oliver left the Chiefs needing a 4th-and-15 conversion in order to have any chance to remain alive. Mahomes' pass sailed for an incompletion and the Bills were able to celebrate a massive road win.

Mahomes was livid on the sideline after the end of the game and more frustrations were evident with defensive lineman Chris Jones and defensive line coach Joe Cullen earlier in the game.

The Bills' clock management would likely have come under some scrutiny after the game had the Chiefs been able to come back to tie or win. After an illegal contact penalty wiped out a sack on third down with just over two minutes left, the Bills called three pass plays and two of them went incomplete to allow the Chiefs more time to attempt a comeback after Bass' field goal.

Josh Allen had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday's game as the Bills got out to a 14-0 lead, but touchdowns by Jerick McKinnon and Rashee Rice had the Chiefs within 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter. They tied the game with over 11 minutes to play, but went three-and-out on their next drive and the Bills were able to eat more than five minutes of clock before their go-ahead field goal.

The win lifts the Bills to 7-6 and improves their playoff hopes in the AFC, although they won't have much time to celebrate before turning their attention to the Cowboys in Week 14. The Chiefs are now 8-5 and would be two games back of both the Dolphins and Ravens in the race for the AFC top seed if Miami wins on Monday night. They are also one game up on the Broncos with a trip to New England on deck next Sunday.