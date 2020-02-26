Bills have spoken to Josh Norman

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were in Carolina before moving up to Buffalo in 2017 and they’ve been in touch with a free agent player they knew from their time with the Panthers recently.

Beane said on Tuesday that the team has spoken to cornerback Josh Norman since he was released by Washington earlier this month. Norman was with the Panthers from 2012 to 2015 and McDermott was the team’s defensive coordinator over that span.

It’s the second former Panther the team has talked to this offseason — tight end Greg Olsen signed with the Seahawks — and Beane said nothing’s imminent in terms of a contract.

“We have looked into him and even talked to him,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “Nothing more than that. I’m sure he may have some other teams that he’s looking at beyond Buffalo. Probably a similar situation to Greg Olsen, he’s in a spot where he’ll be able to choose where he wants to go. I don’t know what his plan will be of whether we’ll come to any type of agreement.”

The Bills have Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson set to return at corner while Kevin Johnson is on track for free agency.