Bills spoke with top D-line prospect Bryan Bresee at 2023 NFL combine

It might be one for down the road, but the Buffalo Bills did have conversations with Clemson defensive line prospect Bryan Bresee at the 2023 NFL combine.

Bresse said to reporters during his press conference, including WUFO 1080 radio, that he spoke to the Bills in some capacity ahead of the draft:

In the past, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has said his team will sometimes speak to top prospects just to get a better feel on them for potentially one day in the future–Even if they’re projected to be off the board well before Buffalo is on the clock.

That could be the case with Bresee, or the Bills are looking into trading up in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Most draft outlets, including The Draft Network, have Bresee slated as a first-round pick. Pro Football Focus has him as high as No. 8 overall on their big board which puts him way out of Buffalo’s current range.

The Bills hold the No. 27 selection in Round 1.

Regardless, it’s easy to see why Buffalo would like Bresee. He’s a 6-foot-5 force on the defensive line that’s versatile.

Bresee recorded nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 28 career games at Clemson.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire