Bills’ Spencer Brown explains offseason shoulder surgery

The Buffalo Bills have taken on spring practices over the past several weeks. Spencer Brown is among the players that were limited at times due to injury.

It was previously revealed by head coach Sean McDermott that Brown would be practicing only in “some capacity” because of offseason shoulder surgery.

The announcement came as a surprise since Brown had not missed playing time at the end of last year. At spring practices, Brown explained the injury happened during Buffalo’s final contest of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then after that game, the 26-year-old said his shoulder dislocated while driving home. Surgery then followed.

Brown’s full explanation can be found in the Spectrum News clip below:

Spencer Brown's recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He suffered the injury during KC playoff loss, but finished the game. Then it got worse… on drive home on Big Tree Road. "I just leaned into my driver side door and dislocated it while sitting in traffic."#Bills pic.twitter.com/FsIcch63v8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) June 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire