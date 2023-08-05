Bills’ Spencer Brown appears to have avoided injury

Spencer Brown was good to go at Buffalo Bills training camp.

On Thursday during practice, Brown was spotted shaken up. It had appeared that something with his back had caused him to stiffen up and be in pain.

Evidently it was no big deal.

On Friday, the team took the practice field at… Highmark Stadium. It was the Bills’ annual “Red and Blue” scrimmage practice in Orchard Park.

When the team hit the field in Buffalo, Brown was there, according to multiple reports. The right tackle appears to have avoided injury.

Last offseason, Brown had back surgery and he has had various back issues throughout his young career. Due to the nature of the potential issue, it was a situation worth following but now we have our green light.

