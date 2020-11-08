The Seahawks cut a 14-point Buffalo lead to seven points in the third quarter, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to finish the job.

The Bills drove 82 yards for a touchdown after the Seahawks cut their lead to 27-20 and their defense stepped up to make sure the Seahawks wouldn’t get another bite at the apple. Mario Addison and A.J. Klein sacked Russell Wilson on back-to-back plays and cornerback Tre'Davious White picked him off on third down.

White returned the ball to the 3-yard-line and Josh Allen ran the ball in from three yards out on the next play.

Allen has also thrown for 408 yards on the afternoon and the Bills are up 41-20 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.

Bills snuff Seahawks comeback hopes with two quick TDs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk