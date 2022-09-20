Bills snap decades-long Monday Night Football losing streak at home vs. Titans

The Bills win over the Titans was a long time in the making.

No, not because Tennessee has gotten the better of Buffalo the two years prior.

This is personal streak for the Bills the team has now snapped.

Prior to Week 2’s 41-7 win, Buffalo’s most-recent victory on Monday Night Football at home dates back to the Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and their Hall of Fame glory years of the 90s.

The last time the Bills won on MNF prior to this past week it was Sept. 26, 1994.

That game saw Hall of Fame rusher Thurman Thomas put up two touchdowns to defeat the Denver Broncos, led by another Hall of Famer in John Elway. 27-20.

The list of MNF home defeats for Buffalo can be found below:

Oct. 8, 2007: Cowboys 25, Bills 24

Nov. 17, 2008: Browns 29, Bills 27

Oct. 29, 2018: Patriots 25, Bills 6

Oct. 19, 2020: Chiefs 26, Bills 17

Dec. 6, 2021: Patriots 14, Bills 10

Not only did losing at home contribute to Buffalo’s poor numbers at home during this stretch… there were some noticeable gaps. The Bills had two decade-plus long droughts of even playing at home on Monday.

Of course, times have changed for the Bills and their relationship with prime-time football.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire