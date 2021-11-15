Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Jets

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in a 45-17 Week 10 win against the New York Jets:

Offense snap counts

The usual 100 percent club only had two players in it, OL Ike Boettger and Spencer Brown, who recently missed time due to a back injury. Usually the whole O-line and QB Josh Allen is there, but starters were sat.

OL Dion Dawkins only missed one snap due to injury as well.

QB Davis Webb made his first-career appearance in a regular season game. He was elevated from the practice squad prior to the game.

TE Dawson Knox returned from a broken hand and continued to play a bigger role than in previously seasons. However, he did only make one catch.

WRs Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders led the Bills at their position as usual. Gabriel Davis saw a season-high 52 percent of snaps while Cole Beasley only played nine total. Per Bills coach Sean McDermott, that had been due to Beasley playing with a rib injury.

WR Isaiah McKenzie played 13 total snaps but briefly left due to injury. In Week 9, he outsnapped Davis.

RB Zack Moss saw a few more snaps than Devin Singletary, 28 to 22, but both had seven carries in the game. RB Matt Breida scored twice, but only played eight snaps with six touches.