Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in a 45-17 Week 10 win against the New York Jets:
Offense snap counts
The usual 100 percent club only had two players in it, OL Ike Boettger and Spencer Brown, who recently missed time due to a back injury. Usually the whole O-line and QB Josh Allen is there, but starters were sat.
OL Dion Dawkins only missed one snap due to injury as well.
QB Davis Webb made his first-career appearance in a regular season game. He was elevated from the practice squad prior to the game.
TE Dawson Knox returned from a broken hand and continued to play a bigger role than in previously seasons. However, he did only make one catch.
WRs Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders led the Bills at their position as usual. Gabriel Davis saw a season-high 52 percent of snaps while Cole Beasley only played nine total. Per Bills coach Sean McDermott, that had been due to Beasley playing with a rib injury.
WR Isaiah McKenzie played 13 total snaps but briefly left due to injury. In Week 9, he outsnapped Davis.
RB Zack Moss saw a few more snaps than Devin Singletary, 28 to 22, but both had seven carries in the game. RB Matt Breida scored twice, but only played eight snaps with six touches.
The Bills defense played far less snaps than their defense, 58 to 77. Buffalo scoring fast was the reason as the Bills had six scoring drives of five plays or less.
Defense snap counts
No one played every snap on the Bills defense due to starters being sat, but all five of those in their secondary and their two top LBs did have the most on that side as usual.
Starters dinged up briefly were CB Levi Wallace and S Micah Hyde but both are fine.
DT Harrison Phillips filled in for Star Lotulelei as he had to sit because of COVID-19. Phillips likely played with both starters and backups, so that’s why he edged out Ed Oliver in snaps, 46 to 41.
DE Greg Rousseau led his position in snaps (48%) for the first time this season ahead of Jerry Hughes (40%). That was also due to starters being pulled. At the position also outsnapping Hughes was Efe Obada (45%).
Special teams snaps
FB Reggie Gillam went back to leading special teams in snaps (89%). LB Tyler Matakevich had done so the past two week.
Matakevich was the lone second-tier special teamer in terms of snaps (74%) while RB Taiwan Jones was the lone third-tier (70%).
RB Matt Breida played in 63 percent of snaps as he was active for the first time since Week 2. S Jaquan Johnson’s special teams snaps dropped to only seven because of Breida playing.
1
1