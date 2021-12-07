Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Patriots
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in their 14-10 Week 13 loss on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots:
Offense snap counts
The Bills’ near-100 percent club was the usual: QB Josh Allen and the O-line. Cody Ford replaced Daryl Williams for three snaps and that’s it.
TE Dawson Knox played at least 90 percent of snaps for the third-straight game. TE Tommy Sweeney only played 13 total snaps as the Bills did not use many jumbo packages like the Patriots did.
At WR, the snap count totals went as usual: Stefon Diggs/ Emmanuel Sanders at the top followed closely by Cole Beasley (69%) and distantly by Gabriel Davis (28%).
RB Devin Singletary slightly outsnapped Zack Moss, 28 total snaps to 24. Moss was a healthy scratch last week. Matt Breida only had seven snaps and fumbled.
The Bills offense outsnapped the defense, 58 to 51 snaps.
Defense snap counts
CB Taron Johnson played his lowest snap total of the season (when healthy), 43 percent. That was in response to the Patriots playing with six players on their O-line for near 60 percent of snaps.
Johnson is usually in the near 100 percent of snaps crew, but the rest of it remained the same: the secondary and two starting LBs.
With LB AJ Klein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Tyrel Dodson played 53 percent of snaps.
Huge DE rotation continued with Jerry Hughes and Greg Rousseau at the top. Third-most was a surprise: Boogie Basham (41%), ahead of both Mario Addison (35%) and AJ Epenesa (31%).
At DT, Harrison Phillips (65%) and Star Lotulelei (53%) led in snaps likely due to the Patriots rushing the ball so much. Ed Oliver trailed two teammates for the first time this season (45%).
After six players shared the lead for special teams snaps, only LB Tyler Matakevich and RB Taiwan Jones were there vs. the Pats (83%).
The second-tier was large and had six, though. That list of players at 74 percent of snaps: WR Jake Kumerow, S Siran Neal, S Jaquan Johnson, S Damar Hamlin, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Andre Smith.
Giles-Harris was called up from the practice squad prior to kickoff.
