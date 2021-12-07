Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Patriots

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in their 14-10 Week 13 loss on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots:

Offense snap counts

  • The Bills’ near-100 percent club was the usual: QB Josh Allen and the O-line. Cody Ford replaced Daryl Williams for three snaps and that’s it.

  • TE Dawson Knox played at least 90 percent of snaps for the third-straight game. TE Tommy Sweeney only played 13 total snaps as the Bills did not use many jumbo packages like the Patriots did.

  • At WR, the snap count totals went as usual: Stefon Diggs/ Emmanuel Sanders at the top followed closely by Cole Beasley (69%) and distantly by Gabriel Davis (28%).

  • RB Devin Singletary slightly outsnapped Zack Moss, 28 total snaps to 24. Moss was a healthy scratch last week. Matt Breida only had seven snaps and fumbled.

  • The Bills offense outsnapped the defense, 58 to 51 snaps.

Defense snap counts

  • CB Taron Johnson played his lowest snap total of the season (when healthy), 43 percent. That was in response to the Patriots playing with six players on their O-line for near 60 percent of snaps.

  • Johnson is usually in the near 100 percent of snaps crew, but the rest of it remained the same: the secondary and two starting LBs.

  • With LB AJ Klein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Tyrel Dodson played 53 percent of snaps.

  • Huge DE rotation continued with Jerry Hughes and Greg Rousseau at the top. Third-most was a surprise: Boogie Basham (41%), ahead of both Mario Addison (35%) and AJ Epenesa (31%).

  • At DT, Harrison Phillips (65%) and Star Lotulelei (53%) led in snaps likely due to the Patriots rushing the ball so much. Ed Oliver trailed two teammates for the first time this season (45%).

  • After six players shared the lead for special teams snaps, only LB Tyler Matakevich and RB Taiwan Jones were there vs. the Pats (83%).

  • The second-tier was large and had six, though. That list of players at 74 percent of snaps: WR Jake Kumerow, S Siran Neal, S Jaquan Johnson, S Damar Hamlin, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Andre Smith.

  • Giles-Harris was called up from the practice squad prior to kickoff.

