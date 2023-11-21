Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills got after it against the New York Jets and ended up pulling out a 32-6 win on Sunday afternoon in Week 11.
But who exactly were the ones on the field for the Bills (6-5) doing all the dirty work against the Jets (4-6)?
More often than not, taking a look in between the lines at snap count totals for Buffalo’s players can give us some insight as to what went down in between the lines on the gridiron.
There is always plenty to discover when looking at these finer details.
With that, here’s how the Bills depth chart broke down via snap counts in their latest win against the Jets:
Offense
WR Gabe Davis played in 88 percent of snaps but did not have catch.
For the seventh-straight game, WR Khalil Shakir played a significantly more than WR Deonte Harty–but Harty played more than WR Trent Sherfield for the first time in five weeks.
After missing snaps following a fumble last week, RB James Cook went back to out-snapping RB Latavius Murray.
RB Leonard Fournette was inactive and has yet to play since signing for the team–RB Ty Johnson played a season-high 16 snaps.
TE Quintin Morris played in double-digit snaps for the second-straight game. TE Dawson Knox (wrist) is on injured reserve.
Defense
S Taylor Rapp was limited to seven snaps after his neck injury caused him to leave the game in an ambulance–But Rapp was not playing a full-time role with S Micah Hyde’s return to the lineup.
After injuries to CB Taron Johnson (head) and CB Dane Jackson (head), CB Cam Lewis played in a season-high 34 snaps.
DE Von Miller’s snap count was under 20 (16 total) for the first time in a month.
DT Tim Settle out-snapped DT Linval Joseph for the first time since Joseph signed.
Special teams
FB Reggie Gilliam played in every special teams snap alongside TE Quintin Morris and forced a fumble on the first place of the game.
DE Kingsley Jonathan (74%) took some of S Taylor Rapp’s snap after his injury.