Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Texans
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in Week 4 vs. the Houston Texans:
Offense snap counts
A prefaced note for all snap counts this week: It was another blowout, so starters were pulled from the game.
Speaking of which, on the O-line, rookie Spencer Brown and Ike Boettger were the only two to play in every snap. The remainder of the OL was pulled when QB Josh Allen was.
TE Dawson Knox played the most snaps amongst playmakers. He did so in Week 2. vs the Dolphins as well.
WR Stefon Diggs played in a season-low 74 percent of snaps due to being pulled. He slightly edged out Emmanuel Sanders (71%).
That helped Gabriel Davis’ snap counts jump up to 43 percent (he played in 32% and 29% in the past two games. WR Cole Beasley also played in a season-low 50 percent.
However, WR Isaiah McKenzie saw no increase. In a close game, the Bills did not utilize gadget abilities. He only played in four snaps on offense.
At RB, a second-straight game of more snaps for Zack Moss, 40 total snaps played to 32 total for Devin Singletary.
OL Cody Ford was benched in favor of Brown but got out there with backups, playing 10 total snaps.
TE Tommy Sweeney played in a season-high 22 total snaps.
The Bills offense massively out-snapped the defense, 72 to 47 total snaps.
Defense snap counts
Like on offense, the only 100 percent club players on defense were backups getting in extra reps. That duo was S Jaquan Johnson and CB Cam Lewis. The same can possible be said for CB Levi Wallace but he did sit some.
Other usual 100 percent club players that took time off include LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Tre’Davious White, S Micah Hyde.
LB AJ Klein played in a season-high 23 snaps. He replaced LB Matt Milano mid-game due to a hamstring injury.
Pulling starters also allowed for a season-high snap total for DT Justin Zimmer (51%) and DT Harrison Phillips (43%).
DE Jerry Hughes still played in a healthy 51 percent of snaps.
In his NFL debut, DE Carlos Basham was second amongst DEs with 49 percent.
AJ Epenesa went out to out-snap Greg Rousseau, 20 snaps to 18 total. That was a season-low for the rookie.
DE Mario Addison only played 14 total snaps likely due to veterans being rested.
Special teams snaps
In a rare instance, FB Reggie Gilliam played in every special teams snap.
K Tyler Bass saw 71 percent of snaps which is massive for a kicker… and a career-high.
Behind those two, a whooping five players tied with 67 percent of snaps. Those include: LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Siran Neal, LB Tyler Matakevich, WR Jake Kumerow, LB Andre Smith.
