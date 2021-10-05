Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Texans

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in Week 4 vs. the Houston Texans:

Offense snap counts

A prefaced note for all snap counts this week: It was another blowout, so starters were pulled from the game.

Speaking of which, on the O-line, rookie Spencer Brown and Ike Boettger were the only two to play in every snap. The remainder of the OL was pulled when QB Josh Allen was.

TE Dawson Knox played the most snaps amongst playmakers. He did so in Week 2. vs the Dolphins as well.

WR Stefon Diggs played in a season-low 74 percent of snaps due to being pulled. He slightly edged out Emmanuel Sanders (71%).

That helped Gabriel Davis’ snap counts jump up to 43 percent (he played in 32% and 29% in the past two games. WR Cole Beasley also played in a season-low 50 percent.

However, WR Isaiah McKenzie saw no increase. In a close game, the Bills did not utilize gadget abilities. He only played in four snaps on offense.

At RB, a second-straight game of more snaps for Zack Moss, 40 total snaps played to 32 total for Devin Singletary.

OL Cody Ford was benched in favor of Brown but got out there with backups, playing 10 total snaps.

TE Tommy Sweeney played in a season-high 22 total snaps.