Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Texans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in Week 4 vs. the Houston Texans:

Offense snap counts

  • A prefaced note for all snap counts this week: It was another blowout, so starters were pulled from the game.

  • Speaking of which, on the O-line, rookie Spencer Brown and Ike Boettger were the only two to play in every snap. The remainder of the OL was pulled when QB Josh Allen was.

  • TE Dawson Knox played the most snaps amongst playmakers. He did so in Week 2. vs the Dolphins as well.

  • WR Stefon Diggs played in a season-low 74 percent of snaps due to being pulled. He slightly edged out Emmanuel Sanders (71%).

  • That helped Gabriel Davis’ snap counts jump up to 43 percent (he played in 32% and 29% in the past two games. WR Cole Beasley also played in a season-low 50 percent.

  • However, WR Isaiah McKenzie saw no increase. In a close game, the Bills did not utilize gadget abilities. He only played in four snaps on offense.

  • At RB, a second-straight game of more snaps for Zack Moss, 40 total snaps played to 32 total for Devin Singletary.

  • OL Cody Ford was benched in favor of Brown but got out there with backups, playing 10 total snaps.

  • TE Tommy Sweeney played in a season-high 22 total snaps.

  • The Bills offense massively out-snapped the defense, 72 to 47 total snaps.

Defense snap counts

  • Like on offense, the only 100 percent club players on defense were backups getting in extra reps. That duo was S Jaquan Johnson and CB Cam Lewis. The same can possible be said for CB Levi Wallace but he did sit some.

  • Other usual 100 percent club players that took time off include LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Tre’Davious White, S Micah Hyde.

  • LB AJ Klein played in a season-high 23 snaps. He replaced LB Matt Milano mid-game due to a hamstring injury.

  • Pulling starters also allowed for a season-high snap total for DT Justin Zimmer (51%) and DT Harrison Phillips (43%).

  • DE Jerry Hughes still played in a healthy 51 percent of snaps.

  • In his NFL debut, DE Carlos Basham was second amongst DEs with 49 percent.

  • AJ Epenesa went out to out-snap Greg Rousseau, 20 snaps to 18 total. That was a season-low for the rookie.

  • DE Mario Addison only played 14 total snaps likely due to veterans being rested.

Special teams snaps

  • In a rare instance, FB Reggie Gilliam played in every special teams snap.

  • K Tyler Bass saw 71 percent of snaps which is massive for a kicker… and a career-high.

  • Behind those two, a whooping five players tied with 67 percent of snaps. Those include: LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Siran Neal, LB Tyler Matakevich, WR Jake Kumerow, LB Andre Smith.

1

1

Recommended Stories