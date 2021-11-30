Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Saints
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in their 31-6 Week 12 win against the New Orleans Saints:
Offense snap counts
The 100 percent club was cut short to only three linemen as starters were pulled late.
At right guard on the OL there were two injuries. Cody Ford started, was hurt and replaced by Ryan Bates, who also was injured and replaced by Jamil Douglas. Ford did eventually return.
TE Dawson played more than 90 percent of snaps for the second-straight game.
At WR, Gabriel Davis saw an uptick in snaps from 19 total to 28 vs. the Saints. In his NFL debut, Marquez Stevenson played only one snap on offense.
WR Isaiah McKenzie was a health scratch.
At the top of the WR snap chart were Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, per usual.
RB Zach Moss was a healthy scratch.
RB Devin Singletary and RB Matt Breida alternated, playing 68 percent of snaps and 32 percent, respectively.
The offense outsnapped the defense, 66 to 57 total snaps.
Defense snap counts
CB Levi Wallace was the lone 100 percent player due to CB Tre’Davious White’s knee injury. White’s season is over.
CB Dane Jackson replaced White in the lineup and played 36 total snaps, a career-high.
The Bills sat starters late such as S Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.
At DT, Harrison Phillips was leaned on heavily to replace Star Lotulelei (COVID list) as he led the position in snaps played, tying Ed Oliver (61%).
Also at DT, Brandin Bryant (32%) and Eli Ankou (25%) worked their way into the lineup. They were called up from the practice squad prior to the game.
Special teams snaps
The top-tier of special teams was a big list, six players seeing 77% of the snaps. Those include: CB Siran Neal, S Jaquan Johnson, WR Jake Kumerow. LB Tyler Matakevich, and RB Taiwan Jones.
WR Marquez Stevenson played eight snaps as a returner.
1
1