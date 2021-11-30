Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Saints

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in their 31-6 Week 12 win against the New Orleans Saints:

Offense snap counts

The 100 percent club was cut short to only three linemen as starters were pulled late.

At right guard on the OL there were two injuries. Cody Ford started, was hurt and replaced by Ryan Bates, who also was injured and replaced by Jamil Douglas. Ford did eventually return.

TE Dawson played more than 90 percent of snaps for the second-straight game.

At WR, Gabriel Davis saw an uptick in snaps from 19 total to 28 vs. the Saints. In his NFL debut, Marquez Stevenson played only one snap on offense.

WR Isaiah McKenzie was a health scratch.

At the top of the WR snap chart were Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, per usual.

RB Zach Moss was a healthy scratch.

RB Devin Singletary and RB Matt Breida alternated, playing 68 percent of snaps and 32 percent, respectively.