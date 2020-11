The Buffalo Bills secured a winning record in the AFC East this season by topping the New England Patriots in Week 8, 24-21, at Bills Stadium.

The victory gave the Bills a 6-2 record overall and a 4-0 one against the division and we’re only halfway through the 2020 season. And of course, it’s beating the Patriots, which always holds a little extra weight.

So which players had the biggest impact on the win? Here’s a full depth chart breakdown of the snap counts for the Bills against the Patriots: