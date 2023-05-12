The Bills will be in prime-time in Week One this season and six of the reigning AFC East champions’ other 16 games will also be standalone contests.

After opening against the Jets on Monday night, the Bills will have five other prime-time matchups. They’ll also play the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week Five.

Buffalo’s other Monday night appearance will come in Week 10 when they host the Broncos and they’ll host the Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week Eight. They’ll face the Giants on Sunday night in Week Six and they’ll be back on NBC for another Sunday nighter against the Bengals in Week Nine.

The final scheduled prime-time appearance of the regular season will come on Saturday night in Week 16. They’ll be at the Chargers for a game that will stream on Peacock on Christmas Eve.

A Week 14 trip to Arrowhead Stadium won’t be in prime-time, but it’s likely to be nationally televised in the late window on Sunday afternoon. The same could be true of a home game against the Cowboys the next week and dates with the Jets and Eagles in Weeks 11 and 12, so there should be no lack of opportunities to catch the Bills this season.

Their full schedule appears below:

Week One: at Jets (MNF)

Week Two: Raiders

Week Three: at Commanders

Week Four: Dolphins

Week Five: Jaguars (in London)

Week Six: Giants (SNF)

Week Seven: at Patriots

Week Eight: Buccaneers (TNF)

Week Nine: at Bengals (SNF)

Week 10: Broncos (MNF)

Week 11: Jets

Week 12: at Eagles

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: at Chiefs

Week 15: Cowboys

Week 16: at Chargers (Saturday night)

Week 17: Patriots

Week 18: at Dolphins (Jan. 6/7)

Bills slated for seven standalone games this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk