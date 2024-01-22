Bills should have skipped fake punt and gone for it

Before the rise of analytics, coaches who did unconventional things that failed got heavily criticized for it. In the age of analytics, which seem to always advocate going for it (especially for ESPN games), a coach can escape a tough line of questioning by simply saying he was being aggressive.

That's how Bills coach Sean McDermott eventually changed the subject after last night's loss to the Chiefs. He used the word "aggressive" three times in response to questions about the decision to fake the punt.

Calling a fake punt on fourth and five from your on 30 is definitely aggressive. It's also reckless. It's equally aggressive — and far less reckless — to leave your quarterback on the field. Especially when he's one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in the league. Especially since he's a guy who can drop back, look for a receiver or two to get open, and then squirt through the front of the pocket for a first down, if all else fails.

Fail is the key word here. The decision to be aggressive failed. But for a fumble through the end zone, the Bills would have fallen behind by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter.