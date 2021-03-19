Bills signing former Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister to 1-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have found themselves a new tight end and will be signing former Seattle Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister to the roster.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the agreement is for a one-year deal.

Seattle allowing Hollister to walk shouldn’t come as a huge surprise following the Seahawks’ signing of new tight end, Gerald Everett to his own, one-year contract.

In Buffalo, Hollister will reunite with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a former college teammate at Wyoming.

