Bills signing former Seahawks DT Poona Ford to 1-year deal

Poona Ford will not be returning to the Seattle Seahawks this year.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the former Seattle defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The #Bills are signing former #Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal, per sources. One of the top free agents still available, Ford turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo. A big (literally) post-draft addition for Sean McDermott’s defense. pic.twitter.com/fTAgyLf80s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

Ford played his college ball at Texas and then went undrafted. The Seahawks first signed him almost exactly five years ago on May 4, 2018. Ford went on to play 76 regular season games in Seattle, totaling 7.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss. Until a down 2022 season, he’d been there most-consistent defender for several years running.

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had stated they wanted Ford back, but the financial reality said otherwise. After picking Misissippi State nose tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, they got their third projected starter along with Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, effectively turning over the entire interior rotation from last season.

Fans who are sad to see Ford go should at least know he’s going to a good situation. Buffalo was the Super Bowl favorite before last season started, but injuries (especially to Von Miller) and some regression by Josh Allen derailed them. Still, the Bills should be considered one of the most-serious contenders in the league this year.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire