Bills signed former Jets OL Greg Van Roten to 1-year deal

The New York Jets released guard Greg Van Roten last month, parting ways with a player who started 23 games for them in the last two years. It took him a month to find a new landing spot, but fortunately for Van Roten, he won’t have to leave the Northeast – or the division.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that they have signed Van Roten to a one-year deal. The value of the contract was not released.

We’ve signed OL Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal.#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 13, 2022

Van Roten came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2012, but he didn’t make a single start until 2018 – his second year with the Panthers. After playing 27 games for Carolina in 2018 and 2019, he then joined the Jets in 2020 and played the next two seasons in New York.

According to Pro Football Focus, he earned an overall grade of 68.1 last season, allowing 37 pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.