Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to one-year deal

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Sherfield, 26, is an under-the-radar receiver that had his best season in the NFL last season with the Miami Dolphins. The team announced Sherfield’s addition on Monday.

In 2022, Sherfield set career-highs in catches (30), yds (417) and touchdowns (2). His game comes to Buffalo with a speedy element to it–According to NFL Next Gen Stats, one of his two scores last season saw Sherfield bolted down the field over 20 mph.

Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2018, signed his first professional contract with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the desert until 2020 before skipping over to the San Francisco 49ers for a year in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire