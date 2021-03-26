Bills sign WR/KR Brandon Powell to one-year deal

Wide receiver Brandon Powell signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the move on Friday.

Powell, 25, will have a chance to fight for a depth wide receiver spot on the Bills roster. He’ll also likely have to contribute on special teams, something he’s done in his brief NFL past as well.

An undrafted rookie out of Florida in 2018, Powell signed with the Detroit Lions. In a late-season game against the Green Bay Packers his rookie year, Powell caught six passes for 103 yards.

That following offseason, Powell was cut by the Lions and was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons, spending the entire 2019 season on their practice squad. Last season, with the Falcons, Powell had 12 catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Powell also returned 17 punts for 152 yards and took 17 kick returns in 15 games played in 2020.

Isaiah McKenzie, who re-signed with the Bills last week, is the likely candidate for the Bills’ return man job as things currently sit. Andre Roberts signed with the Houston Texans earlier this month.

