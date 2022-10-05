Bills sign WR Jaquarii Roberson to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills filled the vacant space on their practice squad with another wide receiver very quickly.

On Wednesday, the team and veteran Tavon Austin mutually agreed to part ways. Buffalo wasted no time.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, rookie Jaquarii Roberson has signed on the dotted line already. He joins the team’s practice squad.

Roberson, 24, was an undrafted rookie signing of the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 NFL draft. However, that’s not his most recent team.

Roberson made his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo’s upcoming opponent on Sunday. He was only released by the Steelers on Tuesday.

There will likely be connections made regarding intel Roberson could provide the Bills ahead of that matchup.

Despite that, the Buffalo has had a legitimate injury problem in their receiver room. Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder are both out due to ankle injuries. The status of Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is also unclear.

Roberson is unlikely to be the next-man up but he does provide depth.

In college at Wake Forest, Roberson recorded 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 40 games played. He was a second-team, All-ACC selection his final two seasons there.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire