Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie signed a one-year deal. The team officially announced the transaction:

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The team has yet to announce to move, but both his representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, and McKenzie himself, indicated on social media account on Twitter that he had re-signed:

McKenzie gave it away with this message:

In 2020, McKenzie had a career-best season to go along with the emergence of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. McKenzie had 30 catches, 282 receiving yards and five touchdowns, all were career-bests for McKenzie, who also threw a touchdown and also took a punt return for a score last season.

The 25-year-old will likely have an opportunity to once again be a unique opportunity to be a gadget player for the Bills offense in 2021, but his role on special teams could increase. The Bills lost All-Pro returner Andre Roberts to the Houston Texans in free agency, and McKenzie was No. 2 in return duties for the Bills last season.

