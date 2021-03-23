Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie
Updated (1:45 p.m,): McKenzie signed a one-year deal. The team officially announced the transaction:
He’s baaack!
We’ve agreed to terms with WR @_IsaiahMcKenzie on a one-year contract: https://t.co/4uv2R600Oy pic.twitter.com/0KtYEGEbyJ
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 23, 2021
Previous coverage:
The Buffalo Bills have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The team has yet to announce to move, but both his representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, and McKenzie himself, indicated on social media account on Twitter that he had re-signed:
Back to Buffalo 💯 @_IsaiahMcKenzie @BuffaloBills #LegendsLiveHere | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c4JGVpzxHQ
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 23, 2021
McKenzie gave it away with this message:
#Billsmafia LETS DO IT!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
— Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) March 23, 2021
In 2020, McKenzie had a career-best season to go along with the emergence of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. McKenzie had 30 catches, 282 receiving yards and five touchdowns, all were career-bests for McKenzie, who also threw a touchdown and also took a punt return for a score last season.
The 25-year-old will likely have an opportunity to once again be a unique opportunity to be a gadget player for the Bills offense in 2021, but his role on special teams could increase. The Bills lost All-Pro returner Andre Roberts to the Houston Texans in free agency, and McKenzie was No. 2 in return duties for the Bills last season.
