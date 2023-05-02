Bills sign veteran defensive lineman Poona Ford to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have their defensive tackle addition as general manager Brandon Beane has promised.

The team announced that Poona Ford has signed a one-year deal with the team.

After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, Beane admitted that he had not addressed every position on the roster he had hoped to. The one that stood out to him was defensive tackle, and days later, Ford signs.

Ford, 27, was an undrafted signee of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. In 76 career games, Ford has made 64 starts. He has notched 181 total tackles in his career, including 28 for loss, with 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

