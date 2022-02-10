The Bills did some roster housekeeping on Thursday.

The team announced that they have re-signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson. It’s a one-year deal for Dodson, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Players in that category are tied to their current teams as long as they are tendered a contract for the minimum salary, so Dodson was set to be back with the team one way or another. No terms of the deal were announced.

Dodson has played 416 special teams snaps and 250 defensive snaps while making two starts over the last two seasons. He has 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in 26 straight games.

Bills re-sign Tyrel Dodson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk