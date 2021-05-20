Bills sign Treyvon Hester

Buffalo has added some depth to its defensive line.

The Bills announced Thursday morning that they’ve signed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Hester spent time with the Packers and Eagles in 2020, but did not appear in a game for either team. he signed a futures contract with Philadelphia after the season, but was cut in March.

Hester played 15 games for Washington in 2019, recording a sack, tackle for loss, and fumble recovery that season. He entered the league as a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2017 and appeared in 14 contests as a rookie. But he was cut at the beginning of the 2018 regular season. He then played 12 games for Philadelphia that year.

