The Bills have joined their AFC rivals in Baltimore, Miami and New England in starting the process of signing draft picks this week.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Bills have signed three picks. They have signed both of their sixth-round picks — kicker Tyler Bass and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins — along with seventh-round cornerback Dane Jackson.

Bass joins Steven Hauschka and Kaare Vedvik as kickers on Buffalo’s 90-man roster. He made 114-of-116 extra points and 54-of-68 field goals while at Georgia Southern.

Hodgins posted 86 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns at Oregon State last season. A subpar 40 time at the Combine helped keep him on the board until the Bills nabbed him with the 207th overall pick.

Jackson had four interceptions as a three-year starter at Pitt.

Bills sign three draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk