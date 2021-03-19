Bills sign TE Jacob Hollister to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills let the dust settle a bit in the tight end market before striking, but they finally did so on Friday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jacob Hollister has signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

Hollister, 27, was an undrafted free agent signee of the New England Patriots in 2017 out of the University of Wyoming. More importantly, that means he played with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in college.

In April 2019, the Patriots traded him to the Seattle Seahawks where he played last season as well. Hollister had 25 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

His best season came in 2019, though. In only 11 games played, Hollister flashed some talent with 41 catches for 349 yards and another three scores.

Pro Football Focus graded Hollister as a solid 64.9 overall mark in terms of his run-blocking ability last year,.

With Hollister’s addition, he could potentially battle incumbent Dawson Knox for playing time in training camp. Hollister would not enter the lineup as a top-tier tight end, such as a player like Zach Ertz, so he’ll have to earn his playing time.

Terms of the deal of yet to be announced.

