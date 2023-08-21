Bills sign T Garrett McGhin, put T Tommy Doyle and DE Shane Ray on IR

The Bills announced a handful of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the previously reported signing of running back Ty Johnson, the Bills have added tackle Garrett McGhin to the roster. The Bills placed tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Neither player will be eligible to return to the Bills' active roster later this season. Doyle was a fifth-round pick in 2021 and he played in 12 games the last two years before tearing his ACL. Ray was a 2015 first-round pick in Denver, but he has not played a regular season game since 2018.

McGhin has had two other stints on the roster in Buffalo, but has never played in a game for the team. He did play two games for the Panthers in 2019.