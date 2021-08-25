Bills sign Steven Sims

The Bills are down a couple of wide receivers this week, so they claimed one of waivers on Tuesday and signed another one on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of former Washington wideout Steven Sims. They claimed Rico Gafford on waivers after placing Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list following close contact with an infected member of the training staff. Beasley and Davis will be out for five days if they continue to test negative.

Sims was cut by Washington as they dropped their roster to 80 players this week. He had 61 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games for Washington over the last two seasons.

He won’t have much time to make a strong impression on the Bills, but he’s available and that’s a positive given the makeup of the position group at the moment.

