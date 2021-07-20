Bills sign Spencer Brown, full 2021 rookie class under contract

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
We can now officially welcome the Buffalo Bills’ entire 2021 rookie class to the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that offensive lineman Spencer Brown signed his four-year rookie deal. He was Buffalo’s third-round pick at the No. 93 overall spot.

With Brown now under contract, the Bills’ entire rookie class, all eight selections, are now signed and ready to go.

Brown signing comes just in time as well.

The Bills won’t start their 2021 training camp, in full with veterans, until next week. However, rookies will traditionally report early and Buffalo’s 2021 first years are expected to do so on Tuesday.

Had Brown not signed his deal, he wouldn’t have been able to take part in the first day. We won’t hear from Brown and the rest of the Bills’ rookie class until next week, though.

Brown, a massive 6-foot-9 offensive lineman from the University of Northern Iowa, will have to earn any potential playing time he gets next season in training camp. The better path to playing early in his career might be on the inside of Buffalo’s offensive line.

But considering recent his background playing tackle in college, Brown might be better suited for the team’s swing tackle spot behind Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams.

